Capital City Trust Co. FL Makes New $264,000 Investment in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,645,000 after purchasing an additional 148,402 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,432,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,473,000 after purchasing an additional 149,161 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,330,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,349,000 after purchasing an additional 263,194 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,598,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,681,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 569,382 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.