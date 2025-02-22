Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 236 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $270.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $187.05 and a one year high of $271.84.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

