Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 58 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Travelers Companies comprises about 1.6% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,627,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,515 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 34.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 price target (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $990,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,301,683.20. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $239.90 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.21 and a fifty-two week high of $269.55. The firm has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.56%.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.