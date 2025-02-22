Capital Investment Counsel Inc Lowers Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
DVY opened at $136.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.51 and a 200 day moving average of $134.33. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $115.02 and a 52-week high of $144.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares Select Dividend ETF
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
