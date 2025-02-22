Capital Investment Counsel Inc Makes New $37,000 Investment in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $91.75 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.21 and a fifty-two week high of $101.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

