Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Acquires 30 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $888,000. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Timonier Family Office LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $624.14 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $478.25 and a twelve month high of $648.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $629.41 and its 200 day moving average is $603.11. The company has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.