Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ferrari by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,948,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 904.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,968,000 after acquiring an additional 99,558 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,643,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $503.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.95. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $399.27 and a twelve month high of $508.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $444.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RACE. UBS Group raised their target price on Ferrari from $478.00 to $513.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.14.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

