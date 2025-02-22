Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $476.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price target (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of CSL opened at $334.48 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $332.34 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $375.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.48%.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,681.95. This trade represents a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,724.60. This represents a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,361,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $502,239,000 after acquiring an additional 29,799 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,194,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $440,476,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $418,617,000 after buying an additional 34,021 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $429,641,000 after buying an additional 218,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,827,000 after buying an additional 102,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Free Report

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.