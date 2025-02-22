Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 997 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 3.5% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXC. Barclays reduced their target price on Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

In other news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,134.47. This trade represents a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average is $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

