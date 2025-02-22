Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.10

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Cedar Woods Properties’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.
Cedar Woods Properties Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $438.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.37, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.10.
Cedar Woods Properties Company Profile
