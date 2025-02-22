Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.10

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Cedar Woods Properties’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

The company has a market cap of $438.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.37, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Cedar Woods Properties Limited engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. It is involved in the acquisition, development, marketing, and sale of housing lots, apartments, townhouses, and commercial properties in Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, and Queensland.

