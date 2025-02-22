Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CE. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $14,566,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $1,453,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Celanese by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $51.24 and a one year high of $172.16.

Celanese Cuts Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup upgraded Celanese to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Celanese from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Celanese from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CE

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.