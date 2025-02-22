Celsius’ (CELH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $44.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Celsius from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

CELH stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. Celsius has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.43.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Celsius had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 59.40%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $2,024,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 261,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,137,781.75. This trade represents a 19.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 48.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Celsius in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 69.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

