Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CVE. StockNews.com lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.99. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $21.90.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 12.88%. On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.1269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 191,412,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,901,131,000 after acquiring an additional 26,127,617 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 39.3% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,416,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,001,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220,663 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,233,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,337,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

