Centricity Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Union Pacific by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 415,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $94,588,000 after buying an additional 35,414 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 179,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 277,267 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,185,000 after acquiring an additional 53,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 10,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,388. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.9 %

UNP stock opened at $245.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.69. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $218.55 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

