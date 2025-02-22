Centricity Wealth Management LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,843,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,812,000 after buying an additional 117,461 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,802 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,950,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,486,000 after purchasing an additional 79,322 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,955,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,999,000 after purchasing an additional 288,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 15,301.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,850,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,278 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp raised Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $165.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.01, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.63. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.54 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

