Centricity Wealth Management LLC Makes New $77,000 Investment in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHDFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,536,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 129,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 16,141 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 56,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPHD opened at $37.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.70. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $33.46 and a 1-year high of $39.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.35.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

