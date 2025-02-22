Centrifuge (CFG) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Centrifuge has a market cap of $10.54 million and approximately $761,164.89 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,380.28 or 0.99798655 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96,022.08 or 0.99427753 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 560,808,038 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 560,782,445 with 525,138,810 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.17622237 USD and is down -4.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $831,501.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

