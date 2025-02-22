Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Price Down 36.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) fell 36.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68.05 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 83.55 ($1.06). 33,563,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,571% from the average session volume of 2,008,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.66).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.21) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Ceres Power Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Ceres Power

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £152.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 156.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 184.78.

In other Ceres Power news, insider Dame Julia King purchased 30,200 shares of Ceres Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £49,830 ($62,956.41). Also, insider Stuart Paynter acquired 7,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £9,939.89 ($12,558.29). 40.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ceres Power

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

