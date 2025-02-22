Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Price Down 40.8% – Here’s What Happened

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 40.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 68.05 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 77.50 ($0.98). 29,728,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,463% from the average session volume of 1,901,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.66).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.21) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 156.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 184.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £152.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Ceres Power news, insider Dame Julia King acquired 30,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £49,830 ($62,956.41). Also, insider Stuart Paynter acquired 7,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £9,939.89 ($12,558.29). Company insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

