CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.50 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 112.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after buying an additional 32,507 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $403,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

