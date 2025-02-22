CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,980 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 365.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 208 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 250 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 8.3 %

Coinbase Global stock opened at $235.38 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.12 and a 12 month high of $349.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $282.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.50.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 7,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $2,246,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,056.70. This trade represents a 42.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.26, for a total transaction of $6,881,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,786.76. This represents a 97.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,306 shares of company stock valued at $97,300,651 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

