CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in NiSource by 6.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 436,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after buying an additional 26,572 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 249.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 22,066 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 27.4% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 21,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other news, CAO Gunnar Gode sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $219,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,339.36. This represents a 18.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average of $35.60. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). NiSource had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 13.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 69.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NiSource in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Read Our Latest Report on NiSource

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.