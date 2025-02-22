Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 433.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTAS. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.46.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS opened at $204.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.15 and a 1-year high of $228.12.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.