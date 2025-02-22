Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period.

RNP opened at $21.80 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $24.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.136 dividend. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 8.01%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

