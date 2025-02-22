Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $350.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $397.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $358.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.50.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN stock opened at $235.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.76 and a 200-day moving average of $239.79. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $146.12 and a 12-month high of $349.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 3.61.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.30, for a total value of $7,682,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $161,639.80. The trade was a 97.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 7,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total transaction of $2,475,615.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,983.38. This represents a 42.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,306 shares of company stock worth $97,300,651 in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

