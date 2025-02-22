Community Foundation Oregon Sells 9,717 Shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTC) Stock

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Community Foundation Oregon sold 9,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $43,823.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 958,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,988.34. The trade was a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Community Foundation Oregon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 9,551 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $43,170.52.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 1,572 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $7,419.84.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ JCTC opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.34. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $5.71.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading ( NASDAQ:JCTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 2.66%.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is a supplier of `Value-added` building materials to major home improvement center chains in the western United States. The Company concentrates on the residential repair and remodeling segment of the building materials industry.

