Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 111,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. RW Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 1,077,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,025,000 after purchasing an additional 38,361 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.15 and its 200 day moving average is $78.50. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $79.54.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.