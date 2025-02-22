Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Takes $371,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Stephens dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $51.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.64 and its 200-day moving average is $58.11. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

