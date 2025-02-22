Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,453 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.13% of Compass Diversified worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 273.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 190.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 245.7% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth about $173,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CODI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Compass Diversified to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

Compass Diversified stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.33%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

