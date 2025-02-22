Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,820 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XYLD. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $37.93 and a 12 month high of $43.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day moving average is $41.79.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.