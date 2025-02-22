CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.880-0.940 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.0 million-$64.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.8 million. CoreCard also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.150-0.190 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of CoreCard in a report on Friday.

NYSE:CCRD opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12. The company has a market cap of $170.16 million, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.50. CoreCard has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $24.97.

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. CoreCard had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. On average, analysts predict that CoreCard will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

