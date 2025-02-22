Coronado Global Resources Inc. (ASX:CRN) Insider Garold Spindler Sells 567,765 Shares

Coronado Global Resources Inc. (ASX:CRN – Get Free Report) insider Garold Spindler sold 567,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.40), for a total transaction of A$360,530.78 ($229,637.44).

Coronado Global Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.57. The firm has a market cap of $670.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00, a PEG ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Coronado Global Resources alerts:

Coronado Global Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Coronado Global Resources’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th.

About Coronado Global Resources

Coronado Global Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and exports metallurgical coal in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company owns 100% interests in the Curragh mining property located in the Bowen Basin of Australia; and the Buchanan and the Logan property, and the Greenbrier property, as well as development mining properties comprising the Mon Valley and the Russell County properties primarily located in the Central Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coronado Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coronado Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.