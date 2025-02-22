Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Reduced by Passumpsic Savings Bank

Passumpsic Savings Bank decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,334 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Passumpsic Savings Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,075.00 target price (up from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $1,035.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $975.61 and its 200-day moving average is $930.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $697.27 and a 12 month high of $1,078.23. The firm has a market cap of $459.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

