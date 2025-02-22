Cowa LLC Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Cowa LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,874 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Cowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cowa LLC owned 0.05% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 209,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,380 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 244,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,599 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,292,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $51.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $44.21 and a 52-week high of $53.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

