Cowa LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Cowa LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHD. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $50.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.39. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $41.92 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

