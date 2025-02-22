Cowa LLC Sells 16,868 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cowa LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,868 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Collier Financial bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3,883.2% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 545,936 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Down 1.1 %

Bank of America stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average of $43.32.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. HSBC upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.