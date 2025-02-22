Cronos Price Reaches $0.0852 on Top Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for $0.0852 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cronos has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and approximately $21.01 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00026601 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00007391 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

