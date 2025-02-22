CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $475.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRWD. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.08.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $406.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $100.15 billion, a PE ratio of 797.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $384.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.67. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $455.59.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total value of $10,467,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,791,491.63. This trade represents a 41.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total value of $3,871,834.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 389,589 shares in the company, valued at $139,655,968.83. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,565 shares of company stock valued at $51,038,529 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,204,000 after purchasing an additional 342,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,144,000 after purchasing an additional 275,717 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,843,000 after purchasing an additional 352,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,063,000 after purchasing an additional 124,984 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,111,542,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

