CSP Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:CSPI)

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

CSP Stock Performance

CSPI opened at $17.31 on Friday. CSP has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.02 million, a PE ratio of 1,732.73 and a beta of 1.47.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.17%.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

