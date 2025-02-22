Cypress Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,870 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in AT&T by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Oppenheimer began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $191.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.50%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

