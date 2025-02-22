Cypress Capital LLC Sells 2,374 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Cypress Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGNA. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in TEGNA by 2,898.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,806,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445,739 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in TEGNA by 757.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 662,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 585,156 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth $5,539,000. State Street Corp grew its position in TEGNA by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,194,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,991,000 after acquiring an additional 276,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TEGNA by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,905,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,422,000 after acquiring an additional 238,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGNA. Benchmark boosted their price objective on TEGNA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TEGNA from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $19.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 17.67%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

