Cypress Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Cypress Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,929 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Cypress Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cypress Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $9,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGOL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Capital Management Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 332,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 227,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

