D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.63% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JSCP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the third quarter worth about $155,000. AIFG Consultants Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Performance

JSCP stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.95. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $47.64.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

