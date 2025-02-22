D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.06 Million Position in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,079 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 4.57% of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000.

Shares of KNGZ stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average of $33.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (KNGZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a sector-neutral US large-cap index selected and weighted based on dividend history and yield. KNGZ was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

