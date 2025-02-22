D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New Investment in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 62,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.41% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,039,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,364,000 after purchasing an additional 464,165 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 2,963.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 369,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 357,761 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,790,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,696,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,418,000.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.02. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $40.07.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

