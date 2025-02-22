D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.17% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JAVA. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 53.9% during the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

JPMorgan Active Value ETF stock opened at $65.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.84. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 12 month low of $56.72 and a 12 month high of $68.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.60.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

