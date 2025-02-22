D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 404 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Cintas by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 495.7% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.46.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $204.43 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.15 and a 12-month high of $228.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

