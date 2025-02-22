D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Knife River were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNF. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Knife River by 586.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Knife River by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Knife River during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Knife River by 18.5% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Knife River by 13.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KNF shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Knife River from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Knife River from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Knife River from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knife River currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

Shares of KNF opened at $93.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.68. Knife River Co. has a twelve month low of $66.13 and a twelve month high of $108.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Knife River had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

