Dahring Cusmano LLC Invests $360,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Dahring Cusmano LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $404.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $409.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.78. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $315.24 and a twelve month high of $419.53. The company has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

