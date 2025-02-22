Dahring Cusmano LLC Takes $482,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR)

Dahring Cusmano LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Dahring Cusmano LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Dahring Cusmano LLC owned 0.35% of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TFLR opened at $51.86 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $50.82 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.75.

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (TFLR) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on high yield fixed income. TFLR is actively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of USD-denominated floating-rate loans TFLR was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by T.

